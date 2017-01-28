Carl Frampton: 'I have edge over Leo Santa Cruz'

Carl Frampton celebrates defeating Scott Quigg on February 27, 2016
WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton says that he holds the edge over Leo Santa Cruz ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:01 UK

Carl Frampton has predicted that he will record a convincing victory over Leo Santa Cruz when they meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The pair are facing each other for a second time after Frampton claimed the WBA featherweight title on points in July, and the Northern Irishman feels that he holds the edge over the former champion.

The 29-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Going into this fight, I have the psychological edge. This is my second fight at featherweight, so I'm getting more used to the weight. I feel more comfortable overall this time.

"It means absolutely nothing to me that I am fighting him here. I am going to beat him again but this time more convincingly.

"Taking off four pounds to make super-bantamweight was affecting my performance. I prefer being up here at featherweight. I really feel like a different man."

Frampton is unbeaten in 23 professional bouts, while Santa Cruz has won 32 of his 34 outings in the paid ranks.

Carl Frampton in action during his IBF Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight match against Raul Hirales on May 26, 2013
