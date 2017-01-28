WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton says that he holds the edge over Leo Santa Cruz ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Carl Frampton has predicted that he will record a convincing victory over Leo Santa Cruz when they meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The pair are facing each other for a second time after Frampton claimed the WBA featherweight title on points in July, and the Northern Irishman feels that he holds the edge over the former champion.

The 29-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Going into this fight, I have the psychological edge. This is my second fight at featherweight, so I'm getting more used to the weight. I feel more comfortable overall this time.

"It means absolutely nothing to me that I am fighting him here. I am going to beat him again but this time more convincingly.

"Taking off four pounds to make super-bantamweight was affecting my performance. I prefer being up here at featherweight. I really feel like a different man."

Frampton is unbeaten in 23 professional bouts, while Santa Cruz has won 32 of his 34 outings in the paid ranks.