Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,829
Arsenal
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Huth (86' og.)
Xhaka (82'), Sanchez (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Simpson (38'), Fuchs (52'), Benalouane (80'), Huth (94')

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez, Christian Fuchs spat 'wasn't embarrassing'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger appeals to the referee as Alexis Sanchez reacts in pain during the Premier League match against Leicester City on April 26 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that the exchange between Alexis Sanchez and Leicester City's Christian Fuchs 'wasn't embarrassing'
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:05 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has continued to defend Alexis Sanchez after an incident with Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs on Wednesday night.

During the closing stages of the 1-0 win over the Foxes, Sanchez did not retreat the required distance away from throw-in taker Fuchs who, at the third attempt, threw the ball at Sanchez's shoulder, leading to the Chilean going down and clutching his face.

Sanchez was booked for remaining too close to Fuchs but after Sanchez was criticised for his reaction, Wenger has claimed that the exchange was 'not embarrassing'.

He told reporters: "I'm not sure he knew exactly the rule, do you know the rule?

The Frenchman added: "It's embarrassing? I don't feel like that, no."

Two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton was one of a number of high-profile names to hit out at Sanchez's actions on social media.

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Your Comments
