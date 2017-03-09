General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ben Marshall: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers will be alright'

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ben Marshall says that he is confident the side will avoid the drop into League One this season.
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ben Marshall has said that he is confident the club will remain in the Championship next season.

The Midlands side are just one point above the relegation zone following a devastating run of six straight defeats in all competitions in February and early March.

Wolves ended that run on Tuesday night with a goalless draw away at Ipswich Town, however, and with 12 games of the season still to play, January signing Marshall believes that the club have what it takes to pull away from the relegation scrap in the coming weeks.

"You look at the players - I think the squad, we'll see what they try and do in the summer - but I think it's just momentum we need and confidence," he told the Express & Star. "Once we get that... we just need to keep doing what we doing and add goals.

"The team spirit is really good, if you were in the dressing room you wouldn't think we are where we are. I think the fans can see the performances are there, we're just lacking putting the ball in the net.

"We need to start doing it soon - hopefully we can take parts from the Ipswich game into Saturday. We've just got to keep believing. I'm sure we'll be alright. As soon as we get a win and some confidence I'm sure we'll kick on."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with basement side Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
