West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic sticks up for under-fire winger Robert Snodgrass, describing him as "one of our best players" against Chelsea on Monday.
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has given his support to Robert Snodgrass, describing him as "one of our best players" against Chelsea on Monday.

The 29-year-old winger has been criticised by some fans for his performances since his £10m move from Hull City in January.

Bilic, however, claimed that Snodgrass has just had to adapt to new surroundings, and praised his performance in the Hammers' 2-1 home defeat to the Blues.

The West Ham boss told reporters on Thursday: "Sometimes it's common for new players [to struggle] when they change clubs. He's done very good for us, I'm very happy with him.

"Statistically, alongside Michail Antonio, he is the best runner from our whole team. Versus Chelsea, he was excellent - he was the one causing them a lot of problems. He was one of our best players."

Snodgrass, who counts Leeds United and Norwich City as two of his former clubs, is contracted to the London Stadium until June 2020.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 