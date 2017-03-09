West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic sticks up for under-fire winger Robert Snodgrass, describing him as "one of our best players" against Chelsea on Monday.

The 29-year-old winger has been criticised by some fans for his performances since his £10m move from Hull City in January.

Bilic, however, claimed that Snodgrass has just had to adapt to new surroundings, and praised his performance in the Hammers' 2-1 home defeat to the Blues.

The West Ham boss told reporters on Thursday: "Sometimes it's common for new players [to struggle] when they change clubs. He's done very good for us, I'm very happy with him.

"Statistically, alongside Michail Antonio, he is the best runner from our whole team. Versus Chelsea, he was excellent - he was the one causing them a lot of problems. He was one of our best players."

Snodgrass, who counts Leeds United and Norwich City as two of his former clubs, is contracted to the London Stadium until June 2020.