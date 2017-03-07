Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that his side can build on their goalless draw with Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has acknowledged that he was relieved to end the club's six-game losing streak after recording a 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

The West Midlands outfit have dropped towards the relegation zone in the Championship table in recent weeks and despite positive results for their rivals, Lambert has admitted that he was happy to have avoided defeat at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old told the club's official website: "I thought we played really well. We came to a difficult place to play a team that's gone pretty well recently. First and foremost, we had to stop the slide and I thought we did that.

"We earned the clean sheet which gives us something to build on. In the second half I think we looked like a team more likely to score. I thought we had chances; hit the bar, hit the post and had balls across the face of goal – we just lacked that finishing touch.

"We were never really hurt by Ipswich and it's a good point."

Wolves are next in action when they host Rotherham United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.