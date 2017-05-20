General view of Upton Park

Sam Byram focused on becoming West Ham United regular

West Ham United defender Sam Byram says that he is fully focused on becoming a first-team regular with the Hammers.
West Ham United defender Sam Byram has said that he is only focused on becoming a first-team regular with the Premier League outfit.

Byram is at an age where he may be considered for a potential England call-up, while West Ham have been linked with moves for right-sided players during the transfer window.

However, after an injury-hit campaign, Byram has revealed that he is only concentrating his efforts on becoming first-choice right-back at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old told Betway Insider: "Obviously everyone wants to play for their country but I have to focus on becoming a regular for West Ham first.

"Obviously there is speculation on transfers and I think competition for places is healthy but that [becoming first-choice] is my main goal, to make it my position and become a regular."

Byram has made just 25 appearances for West Ham since signing from Leeds United in January 2016.

