New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United to move for Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta?

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly decide to try to sign Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

Zabaleta has spent the last nine years at City but with his contract due to expire in the summer, it appears that he will miss out on a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

However, according to The Sun, the full-back has been offered the opportunity to link up with the Hammers on a deal worth £100,000 per week.

It has previously been claimed that West Ham were keen on Zabaleta's teammate Bacary Sagna, but it seems that they have turned their attentions to 32-year-old Zabaleta.

He has only made a total of 16 starts in the Premier League and Champions League during the current campaign, but West Ham are looking to solve their problems in the position.

Neither Sam Byram nor Alvaro Arbeloa has been able to impress this season, while other players have been forced to deputise at other stages of the campaign.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Sam Byram, Alvaro Arbeloa, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Newcastle United looking to sign Manchester City duo Eliaquim Mangala, Fernando?
 Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City consider move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes?
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Ham United to move for Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta?
Man City 'join Nelson Semedo race'Report: Man City lead Sanchez raceToure to choose promoted club over City?Caballero wants new Man City dealPuel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'
Aguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandMbappe 'not interested in Man Utd move'Zabaleta 'preparing for Man City exit'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Ham United to move for Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Report: West Ham United eye Lukasz Teodorczyk
Kouyate: 'Players fully behind Bilic'Fonte: 'We want to repeat Spurs display'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Slaven Bilic wanted by Fenerbahce?
Noble "speechless" after West Ham winBilic: 'I think I am doing a good job'Bilic: 'West Ham were magnificent' Result: West Ham derail Tottenham's title bidTeam News: Andy Carroll misses out for West Ham
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 