Gareth Bale has allegedly advised Real Madrid to make a bid for Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn.

Despite being five months short of his 18th birthday, Woodburn has already made nine first-team appearances for the Merseyside giants and he is regarded as one of their top prospects for the future.

However, according to Don Balon, Bale - who is likely to be an international teammate of Woodburn with Wales - wants Real to invest in the versatile forward.

It has been suggested that with Barcelona ready to make a number of transfers in the summer, Bale wants Real to make their own impact by planning for the future.

Woodburn currently has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2019, and manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to entertain any offers for the youngster.