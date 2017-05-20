New Transfer Talk header

Gareth Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Ben Woodburn?

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale reportedly advises the La Liga giants to try to sign Ben Woodburn from Liverpool.
Gareth Bale has allegedly advised Real Madrid to make a bid for Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn.

Despite being five months short of his 18th birthday, Woodburn has already made nine first-team appearances for the Merseyside giants and he is regarded as one of their top prospects for the future.

However, according to Don Balon, Bale - who is likely to be an international teammate of Woodburn with Wales - wants Real to invest in the versatile forward.

It has been suggested that with Barcelona ready to make a number of transfers in the summer, Bale wants Real to make their own impact by planning for the future.

Woodburn currently has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2019, and manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to entertain any offers for the youngster.

