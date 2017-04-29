Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United players have more confidence'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that "confidence is higher" after his team put together a three-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:09 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has acknowledged that the club still have work to do in order to retain their Premier League status.

The Hammers have registered five points from their last three fixtures - against Swansea City, Sunderland and Everton respectively - to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

However, while admitting that his players now have more confidence, Bilic has indicated that complacency will not set in while they are not "mathematically safe".

The 48-year-old told reporters: "We are not panicking, but none of the teams, until mathematically, are safe. Maybe we have enough [points], but we can't be sure.

"We're three games unbeaten, and of course the confidence is higher. It's related to the way we are training and the games we play."

West Ham make the trip to Stoke City - who sit just one point above them in the standings - on Saturday.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 