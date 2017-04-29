West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that "confidence is higher" after his team put together a three-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has acknowledged that the club still have work to do in order to retain their Premier League status.

The Hammers have registered five points from their last three fixtures - against Swansea City, Sunderland and Everton respectively - to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

However, while admitting that his players now have more confidence, Bilic has indicated that complacency will not set in while they are not "mathematically safe".

The 48-year-old told reporters: "We are not panicking, but none of the teams, until mathematically, are safe. Maybe we have enough [points], but we can't be sure.

"We're three games unbeaten, and of course the confidence is higher. It's related to the way we are training and the games we play."

West Ham make the trip to Stoke City - who sit just one point above them in the standings - on Saturday.