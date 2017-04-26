West Ham United release statement in relation to HMRC investigation

A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium
West Ham United release a statement confirming that they are "cooperating fully" with HMRC in relation to an investigation into suspected tax fraud.
West Ham United have released a statement in response to the HMRC investigation into suspected income tax and national insurance fraud.

The authorities announced this morning that men working within the football industry have been arrested.

Offices at West Ham's London Stadium and Rush Green training ground have been raided, as well as Newcastle United's St James' Park, according to The Mirror.

The HMRC has seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones as part of their investigation.

A statement from West Ham read: "The club is cooperating fully with HMRC to assist their enquiries. No further comment will be made at this time."

Widespread reports have claimed that Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley has been arrested.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (r) chats with managing director Lee Charnley before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City on October 4, 2014
