Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
Everton

Fernandes (33'), Fonte (76')
FT

Gueye (27'), Williams (61'), Barry (67')

Slaven Bilic "really pleased" with West Ham United

Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic pays tribute to his players following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Everton in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has paid tribute to his players following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Everton in the Premier League.

Everton travelled to the London Stadium looking to keep their slim top-four hopes alive with a victory, but West Ham restricted the Toffees to few chances during a tight affair in the English capital.

Bilic has said that he was "really pleased with the performance" against Ronald Koeman's side, but the Croatian has refused to accept that the Hammers are now safe from the drop this season.

"I am really pleased with the performance, I could not ask any more from my players. In terms of effort, dedication and determination they get top marks. If any team deserved three points it was us," Bilic told BBC Sport.

"To limit them to one chance requires a lot of hard work. The only bit of negativity is that I felt at moments we lacked some quality in our decision making. We played like 11 lions, one for each other. We talk about the magic number of 40, I think we might need a few more points, so we are not going into the last game."

The draw has left West Ham in 13th position in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
