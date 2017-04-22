West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic pays tribute to his players following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Everton in the Premier League.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has paid tribute to his players following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Everton in the Premier League.

Everton travelled to the London Stadium looking to keep their slim top-four hopes alive with a victory, but West Ham restricted the Toffees to few chances during a tight affair in the English capital.

Bilic has said that he was "really pleased with the performance" against Ronald Koeman's side, but the Croatian has refused to accept that the Hammers are now safe from the drop this season.

"I am really pleased with the performance, I could not ask any more from my players. In terms of effort, dedication and determination they get top marks. If any team deserved three points it was us," Bilic told BBC Sport.

"To limit them to one chance requires a lot of hard work. The only bit of negativity is that I felt at moments we lacked some quality in our decision making. We played like 11 lions, one for each other. We talk about the magic number of 40, I think we might need a few more points, so we are not going into the last game."

The draw has left West Ham in 13th position in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.