Report: Watford want £35m for skipper Troy Deeney

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Wes Bromwich Albion and Leicester City have reportedly been told that they can only sign Troy Deeney from Watford if they hand over £35m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Watford have warned off rival sides over a summer approach for Troy Deeney by slapping a £35m price tag on their captain, according to a report.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a failed £20m bid by then-champions Leicester City a little over a year ago, while West Bromwich Albion are thought to have offered a similar amount in January.

Deeney is said to be deliberating over his future at Vicarage Road following a tough season for the managerless Hornets, and West Brom are prepared to test Watford's resolve in the coming weeks.

The Daily Mail claims that the Englishman has a release clause of £25m written into his contract, with the add-ons taking his valuation to the £35m mark.

It is suggested that Deeney could help push through a move, however, as he is open to a return to the Midlands where his family lives.

Mazzarri quiet on Troy Deeney fall-out
