Wes Bromwich Albion and Leicester City have reportedly been told that they can only sign Troy Deeney from Watford if they hand over £35m.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a failed £20m bid by then-champions Leicester City a little over a year ago, while West Bromwich Albion are thought to have offered a similar amount in January.

Deeney is said to be deliberating over his future at Vicarage Road following a tough season for the managerless Hornets, and West Brom are prepared to test Watford's resolve in the coming weeks.

The Daily Mail claims that the Englishman has a release clause of £25m written into his contract, with the add-ons taking his valuation to the £35m mark.

It is suggested that Deeney could help push through a move, however, as he is open to a return to the Midlands where his family lives.