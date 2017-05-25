Newcastle United reportedly become the latest English club to show an interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign in-demand Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for some time, with Arsenal, Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion all being credited with an interest in the past.

However, according to O Jogo, Newcastle are ready to launch an offer for the 25-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad after promotion from the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies would be prepared to meet Carvalho's release clause of £39m, but they could try to tempt Lisbon into a sale with an offer below that value.

Carvalho has been with his current club since 2012 where he has scored nine goals in 118 league appearances, while he played six times in the Champions League this season.