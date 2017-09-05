World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Moldova
vs.
Wales
 

Gareth Bale confident Wales can finish top of World Cup qualifying group

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Gareth Bale is confident that Wales can finish top of Group D in their World Cup qualifying campaign despite being four points off the pace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:33 UK

Gareth Bale has claimed that he and his Wales teammates truly believe that they can finish their World Cup qualifying campaign at the top of Group D.

Chris Coleman's side currently reside third in the standings, four points adrift of group leaders Serbia and two behind playoff contenders Republic of Ireland.

Wales' chances of progressing into next year's finals in Russia were boosted at the weekend when Ben Woodburn scored his debut goal in a slender victory over Austria.

This evening, Coleman's men will take on Moldova, who sit at the bottom of the group with just two points to their name.

"I said we had four finals to keep our hopes alive," Sky Sports News quotes Bale as saying. "If we win all four we'll have a great chance of top spot, and if not we'll get into the playoffs.

"One down, three to go. This is important too, we'll be going into the match confident and prepared very well. We know they'll make it difficult but we'll do everything to get the points and put ourselves in an even better position.

"If I didn't think we could [qualify] I wouldn't be here. We all still believe we can do it. That's the most important part."

Bale has scored four goals in Wales' qualifying campaign so far.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Chris Coleman, Ben Woodburn, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Gareth Bale confident Wales can finish top of World Cup qualifying group
 Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'
 Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Ben Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal
Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'Result: Debutant Woodburn revives Welsh hopesLive Commentary: Wales 1-0 Austria - as it happenedTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for WalesAshley Williams: 'Momentum key for Wales'
Coleman undaunted by qualifying task Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'Ramsey hoping to push on from cup final winAaron Ramsey: 'I meant my Panenka pen'Joe Ledley open to Championship switch
> Wales Homepage



Tables
 