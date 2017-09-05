Gareth Bale is confident that Wales can finish top of Group D in their World Cup qualifying campaign despite being four points off the pace.

Gareth Bale has claimed that he and his Wales teammates truly believe that they can finish their World Cup qualifying campaign at the top of Group D.

Chris Coleman's side currently reside third in the standings, four points adrift of group leaders Serbia and two behind playoff contenders Republic of Ireland.

Wales' chances of progressing into next year's finals in Russia were boosted at the weekend when Ben Woodburn scored his debut goal in a slender victory over Austria.

This evening, Coleman's men will take on Moldova, who sit at the bottom of the group with just two points to their name.

"I said we had four finals to keep our hopes alive," Sky Sports News quotes Bale as saying. "If we win all four we'll have a great chance of top spot, and if not we'll get into the playoffs.

"One down, three to go. This is important too, we'll be going into the match confident and prepared very well. We know they'll make it difficult but we'll do everything to get the points and put ourselves in an even better position.

"If I didn't think we could [qualify] I wouldn't be here. We all still believe we can do it. That's the most important part."

Bale has scored four goals in Wales' qualifying campaign so far.