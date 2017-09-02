World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Attendance: 32,633
Wales
1-0
Austria
Woodburn (74')
Chester (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Prodl (25'), Baumgartlinger (84')

Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'

Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
© Offside
Wales boss Chris Coleman thinks Ben Woodburn has made a "good start" to his career and can become a "great player", but is wary of putting too much pressure on him.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Wales manager Chris Coleman has claimed that Ben Woodburn has made a "good start" to his career, but is wary of putting too much pressure on him.

The 17-year-old, who is highly rated at parent club Liverpool, scored on his debut in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Austria.

His 20-yard shot, struck just four minutes after coming on at the Cardiff City Stadium, boosted Wales's chances to make it out of Group D and into the finals in Russia.

Coleman told reporters at a press conference: "I know his strike was fantastic but his all-round composure was great too. He has all the attributes to go on to be a great player. He's made a good start.

"With young players I would not like to say. Good examples are George Williams and Jon Williams, they're still young and have to play a lot of football.

"I know how tough the industry is. Ben knows how much work he has to get through."

Wales are back in action again on Tuesday when they face Moldova in Chisinau.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Ben Woodburn, George Williams, Jon Williams, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'Jordan Henderson will captain England against Slovakia'
 Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho stay is exactly what Liverpool wanted'
Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeReport: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claimsCoutinho 'spotted crying by teammates'Liverpool include Markovic in PL squadSoler: 'Liverpool wanted £185m for Coutinho'
Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Balague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Gerrard hails "fantastic" signing of OxEmre Can 'agrees Juventus move'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wales News
Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'
 Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Ben Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal
 Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Gareth Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
Result: Debutant Woodburn revives Welsh hopesLive Commentary: Wales 1-0 Austria - as it happenedTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for WalesAshley Williams: 'Momentum key for Wales'Coleman undaunted by qualifying task
Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'Ramsey hoping to push on from cup final winAaron Ramsey: 'I meant my Panenka pen'Joe Ledley open to Championship switchChris Coleman: 'Wales can still qualify'
> Wales Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 