Wales manager Chris Coleman has claimed that Ben Woodburn has made a "good start" to his career, but is wary of putting too much pressure on him.

The 17-year-old, who is highly rated at parent club Liverpool, scored on his debut in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Austria.

His 20-yard shot, struck just four minutes after coming on at the Cardiff City Stadium, boosted Wales's chances to make it out of Group D and into the finals in Russia.

Coleman told reporters at a press conference: "I know his strike was fantastic but his all-round composure was great too. He has all the attributes to go on to be a great player. He's made a good start.

"With young players I would not like to say. Good examples are George Williams and Jon Williams, they're still young and have to play a lot of football.

"I know how tough the industry is. Ben knows how much work he has to get through."

Wales are back in action again on Tuesday when they face Moldova in Chisinau.