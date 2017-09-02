Wales winger Gareth Bale admits that his side's 1-0 win over Austria in Cardiff was "make or break" for their World Cup qualifying hopes.

Chris Coleman's men saw Group D rivals Republic of Ireland drop points before they kicked off at the Principality Stadium, but they struggled to find a breakthrough against the visitors for much of the match.

However, 17-year-old Ben Woodburn proved to be the hero on his debut, scoring the only goal of the game just minutes after coming off the bench to fire Wales to within two points of second place.

"It was a make-or-break game today and we have had it in the past and we have stood up to the challenge and the most important thing was the three points today," Bale told reporters.

"We always speak about the performance but tonight was just great determination. In the first half, we were a little bit off the pace and we had a good chat at half time and just calmed it down.

"The manager has always said it is a squad game and [Woodburn]'s come and a what a great debut, I'm so happy for him."

Wales are next in action away to Moldova on Tuesday.