World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-0
Austria
Woodburn (74')
Chester (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Prodl (25'), Baumgartlinger (84')

Gareth Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales winger Gareth Bale admits that his side's 1-0 win over Austria in Cardiff was "make or break" for their World Cup qualifying hopes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Wales winger Gareth Bale has admitted that this evening's World Cup qualifier against Austria was a "make-or-break" game for his side.

Chris Coleman's men saw Group D rivals Republic of Ireland drop points before they kicked off at the Principality Stadium, but they struggled to find a breakthrough against the visitors for much of the match.

However, 17-year-old Ben Woodburn proved to be the hero on his debut, scoring the only goal of the game just minutes after coming off the bench to fire Wales to within two points of second place.

"It was a make-or-break game today and we have had it in the past and we have stood up to the challenge and the most important thing was the three points today," Bale told reporters.

"We always speak about the performance but tonight was just great determination. In the first half, we were a little bit off the pace and we had a good chat at half time and just calmed it down.

"The manager has always said it is a squad game and [Woodburn]'s come and a what a great debut, I'm so happy for him."

Wales are next in action away to Moldova on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Martin O'Neill slams "very poor" referee
