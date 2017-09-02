Result: Republic of Ireland held by Georgia

Republic of Ireland extend their unbeaten record to seven games in Group D but Martin O'Neill's side are held to a 1-1 draw in Georgia.

Republic of Ireland have lost ground on Serbia in Group D after being held to a 1-1 draw in Georgia.

Shane Duffy gave the visitors an early lead and although they ralled after Valeri Qazaishvili had equalised for Georgia, the Green Army could not force the equaliser which would have kept them level on points with Serbia, who eased to a 3-0 win over Moldova.

However, despite the result, Ireland remain in pole position to secure at least second place as they maintained their unbeaten record in their World Cup qualifying group.

Martin O'Neill's side were gifted the lead in just the fourth minute after Duffy jumped ahead of goalkeeper Giorgi Makaridze to direct a header into the bottom corner from 16 yards out.

The goal would have been regarded as a bonus for the visitors, but Georgia soon began to dictate the tempo and make Ireland chase the ball in the searing heat in Tbilisi.

However, the visitors should have moved two goals ahead in the 20th minute when James McClean got on the end of a cross from Jonathan Walters, but the West Bromwich Albion winger sent his header wide of the post.

Shane Long also fired a volley harmlessly over the crossbar but after dominating possession, Georgia finally had their equaliser when Valeri Qazaishvili finished off an excellent move with a composed finish from eight yards out.

Georgia's Nika Kvekveskiri forced a save out of Darren Randolph from distance but in the final minute of the first half, Duffy saw a header saved by Makaridze after getting on the end of a Robbie Brady corner.

Soon after the restart, Jano Ananidze should have done better when the ball fell invitingly for him on the edge of the penalty area, but his low strike was curled wide of Randolph's post.

Georgia were having the better of the play after the restart but slowly but surely, Ireland began to switch the momentum and from the hour mark, O'Neill's men could count themselves as the better team.

Harry Arter had a volley comfortably saved by Makaridze, before Long wasted a golden chance inside the penalty area, with his free header going over the bar.

Brady and McClean also forced solid interventions out of Makaridze, but Ireland were not doing enough in the final third to test a goalkeeper who had showed frailties in the early stages of the contest.

With four minutes left, Ireland could - and perhaps should - have netted a second when Long played in McClean but despite advancing into the penalty area, the midfielder's effort was smothered by Makaridze.

Levan Mchedlidze almost won it for Georgia in the final minute of normal time but after cutting inside onto his right foot, his low strike marginally missed Randolph's far post.

Aiden McGeady squandered a late half-chance in added-on time but after that opportunity was missed, Georgia were able to celebrate what will be regarded as an impressive point.