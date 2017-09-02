Wales forward Ben Woodburn has said that he is "over the moon" having earned his side a crucial three points on his international debut this evening.
The 17-year-old scored the only goal of the game less than five minutes after coming on as a sub during this evening's World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff, leaving Wales just two points behind Republic of Ireland in Group D.
The Liverpool youngster's strike ended a run of five consecutive draws for Chris Coleman's side, keeping them in the hunt for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.
"I just took it down and tried to shoot and luckily it went in so yeah, I'm over the moon. It is a great feeling. I definitely won't sleep tonight, that's one thing," he told reporters.
Wales are back in action again on Tuesday when they face Moldova in Chisinau.