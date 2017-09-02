Wales forward Ben Woodburn is delighted after marking his international debut with the only goal of the game during the World Cup qualifier with Austria.

Wales forward Ben Woodburn has said that he is "over the moon" having earned his side a crucial three points on his international debut this evening.

The 17-year-old scored the only goal of the game less than five minutes after coming on as a sub during this evening's World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff, leaving Wales just two points behind Republic of Ireland in Group D.

The Liverpool youngster's strike ended a run of five consecutive draws for Chris Coleman's side, keeping them in the hunt for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I just took it down and tried to shoot and luckily it went in so yeah, I'm over the moon. It is a great feeling. I definitely won't sleep tonight, that's one thing," he told reporters.

Wales are back in action again on Tuesday when they face Moldova in Chisinau.