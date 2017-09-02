World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-0
Austria
Woodburn (74')
Chester (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Prodl (25'), Baumgartlinger (84')

Ben Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal

Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
© Offside
Wales forward Ben Woodburn is delighted after marking his international debut with the only goal of the game during the World Cup qualifier with Austria.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Wales forward Ben Woodburn has said that he is "over the moon" having earned his side a crucial three points on his international debut this evening.

The 17-year-old scored the only goal of the game less than five minutes after coming on as a sub during this evening's World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff, leaving Wales just two points behind Republic of Ireland in Group D.

The Liverpool youngster's strike ended a run of five consecutive draws for Chris Coleman's side, keeping them in the hunt for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I just took it down and tried to shoot and luckily it went in so yeah, I'm over the moon. It is a great feeling. I definitely won't sleep tonight, that's one thing," he told reporters.

Wales are back in action again on Tuesday when they face Moldova in Chisinau.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ben Woodburn, Chris Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Ben Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal
 Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Gareth Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
 Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Result: Ben Woodburn nets debut goal to keep Wales alive
Live Commentary: Wales 1-0 Austria - as it happenedTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for WalesAshley Williams: 'Momentum key for Wales'Coleman undaunted by qualifying task Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'
Ramsey hoping to push on from cup final winAaron Ramsey: 'I meant my Panenka pen'Joe Ledley open to Championship switchChris Coleman: 'Wales can still qualify'Result: Wales earn vital point away in Serbia
> Wales Homepage
More Austria News
Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Ben Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal
 Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Gareth Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'
 Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Wales 1-0 Austria - as it happened
Team News: Gareth Bale returns for WalesMartin O'Neill slams "very poor" refereeResult: Walters goal helps Ireland draw with AustriaLive Commentary: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Austria - as it happenedTeam News: Rep. Ireland make five changes
O'Neill: 'ROI have great resilience'Coleman: 'It's a privilege to play for ROI'Harry Arter hails second-half showingMcClean talks up "huge" win over AustriaResult: Republic of Ireland earn crucial win in Austria
> Austria Homepage



Tables
 