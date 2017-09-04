World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
SlovakiaSlovakia
 

Gareth Southgate: 'Jordan Henderson will captain England against Slovakia'

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Gareth Southgate reveals that Jordan Henderson will captain England for the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will captain England for the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.

The Liverpool midfielder was given the armband for last Friday's Group F away encounter with Malta, in which the Three Lions claimed a 4-0 win at the Ta' Qali Stadium.

Southgate had previously claimed that, following Wayne Rooney's international retirement, he was undecided on who his permanent England captain will be.

However, the Three Lions boss confirmed that Henderson will remain as skipper for the visit of second-placed Slovakia, who can leapfrog England and go top of Group F should they win at Wembley.

"Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that," Southgate told reporters on Sunday.

"Normally the captain does the two games when we've been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play."

Henderson has worn the Three Lions armband three times in his career so far.

Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'
 Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho stay is exactly what Liverpool wanted'
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Gareth Southgate urges Wembley crowd to get behind England against Slovakia
 Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Wayne Rooney not considering England playing return
