Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will captain England for the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.

The Liverpool midfielder was given the armband for last Friday's Group F away encounter with Malta, in which the Three Lions claimed a 4-0 win at the Ta' Qali Stadium.

Southgate had previously claimed that, following Wayne Rooney's international retirement, he was undecided on who his permanent England captain will be.

However, the Three Lions boss confirmed that Henderson will remain as skipper for the visit of second-placed Slovakia, who can leapfrog England and go top of Group F should they win at Wembley.

"Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that," Southgate told reporters on Sunday.

"Normally the captain does the two games when we've been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play."

Henderson has worn the Three Lions armband three times in his career so far.