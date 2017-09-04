Jonny Evans says that Northern Ireland had to work "extremely hard" to get all three points from Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has claimed that he and his teammates knew the difficulty that they were up against when they took on World Cup qualifying opponents Czech Republic on Monday evening.

Michael O'Neill's side managed to secure second place in Group C with a 2-0 win.

Jonny Evans opened the scoring for the Green and White Army, while Chris Brunt scored from a free kick to give the fans at enjoyable evening at Windsor Park.

"We had to work extremely hard. They pass the ball very well - we knew that from the away game," Evans told Sky Sports News.

"We knew it would be a lot of running. I managed to get the first goal. We didn't feel they could break us down after that. We felt comfortable. I thought my goal might be offside but I hit it anyway."

If Northern Ireland make it through to next summer's finals in Russia, it will be the first time that they have qualified for successive tournaments.