Team News: Three changes for Wales ahead of Moldova clash

Wales manager Chris Coleman makes three changes to his side ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Moldova.

Wales manager Chris Coleman has made three changes from Saturday's 1-0 win over Austria ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Moldova in Chisinau.

Joe Allen returns from a one-match suspension to partner Andy King in midfield, while Hal Robson-Kanu is recalled up front in place of Sam Vokes, who drops to the bench.

Jazz Richards and David Edwards are the others to miss out as Coleman ditches his favoured 5-4-1 formation and opts for a 4-2-3-1 system.

Moldova boss Igor Dobrovolskiy, meanwhile, makes four changes from the 3-0 defeat in Serbia, with Vitalie Bordian, Artiom Rozgoniuc, Dinu Graur and Alexandru Pascenco coming in.

Wales currently sit third in Group D on 11 points from seven games, while Moldova are bottom of the pile on two points.

Moldova: Cebanu, Posmac, Epureanu, Bordian, Rozgoniuc, Graur, Ionita, Dedov, Anton, Pascenco, Ginsari

Subs: Pascenco, Namasco, Armas, Carp, Cociuc, Cebotaru, Cojocari, Ivanov, Antoniuc, Platica, Ambros, Bugaiov

Wales: Hennessey, Gunter, Chester, Williams, B. Davies, Allen, King, Bale, Ramsey, Lawrence, Robson-Kanu.

Subs: Davies, Ward, Taylor, Ampadu, Lockyer, Richards, Evans, Edwards, Ledley, Woodburn, Vokes, Watkins

Follow all the action from Stadionul Zimbru with Sports Mole's live text commentary.