Team News: Three changes for Wales ahead of Moldova clash

Wales national team manager Chris Coleman looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
Wales manager Chris Coleman makes three changes to his side ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Moldova.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Wales manager Chris Coleman has made three changes from Saturday's 1-0 win over Austria ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Moldova in Chisinau.

Joe Allen returns from a one-match suspension to partner Andy King in midfield, while Hal Robson-Kanu is recalled up front in place of Sam Vokes, who drops to the bench.

Jazz Richards and David Edwards are the others to miss out as Coleman ditches his favoured 5-4-1 formation and opts for a 4-2-3-1 system.

Moldova boss Igor Dobrovolskiy, meanwhile, makes four changes from the 3-0 defeat in Serbia, with Vitalie Bordian, Artiom Rozgoniuc, Dinu Graur and Alexandru Pascenco coming in.

Wales currently sit third in Group D on 11 points from seven games, while Moldova are bottom of the pile on two points.

Moldova: Cebanu, Posmac, Epureanu, Bordian, Rozgoniuc, Graur, Ionita, Dedov, Anton, Pascenco, Ginsari
Subs: Pascenco, Namasco, Armas, Carp, Cociuc, Cebotaru, Cojocari, Ivanov, Antoniuc, Platica, Ambros, Bugaiov

Wales: Hennessey, Gunter, Chester, Williams, B. Davies, Allen, King, Bale, Ramsey, Lawrence, Robson-Kanu.
Subs: Davies, Ward, Taylor, Ampadu, Lockyer, Richards, Evans, Edwards, Ledley, Woodburn, Vokes, Watkins

Follow all the action from Stadionul Zimbru with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
