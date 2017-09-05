World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Moldova
vs.
Wales
 

Live Commentary: Moldova vs. Wales

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Moldova and Wales at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.
Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Moldova and Wales at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

The Dragons are strong favourites to pick up the three points required this evening to remain on course for a top-two finish in Group D.

Having picked up just two points during the current campaign and gone some four years since their last competitive win, the hosts are simply battling to climb off the foot of the table with three games to go.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


7.19pmThe much taking place in Dublin between top-two sides Serbia and Ireland is a strange one from a Welsh perspective. There is an argument to be made for a home win, away win and a draw, though it is surely the latter that will work best - two points being dropped by both. What makes it all the more interesting is that Wales face Ireland in their final match, so that could be a straight shootout for top spot on second, despite on how Serbia fare.

7.17pmDue to the run of draws over the past year, Wales have actually gone six without a victory on their travels when taking friendlies into account. Three draws and three defeats is their worst-such run since 2002 when Mark Hughes was in charge of the national side. Wales know that, despite five draws in succession, finishing top will be a serious possibility should results elsewhere go their way this evening.

7.15pmPart one of that scenario, which will surely be enough to see them finish top of the standings, has been crossed off. Austria were tough opposition but the Dragons did what was required to get the job done; now comes a different test entirely against a Moldova side well down the rankings and without a victory in competitive competition for some four years. One match at a time and all that - three points must simply be put on the board tonight.

7.13pmAs well as drawing in Vienna and Belgrade, Wales also went to Dublin and got a point with 10 men. The home draw with Serbia was disappointing but not disastrous, though being held by Georgia at the Cardiff City Stadium seriously dented their hopes of qualifying. Once the dust had settled on the draw away to Serbia, it meant that the Dragons had to essentially pick up four wins from four against Austria (h), Moldova (a), Georgia (a) and Ireland (h).

7.11pmThis run, now stretching back four years to a qualifying loss at home to Serbia, has made Wales one of the toughest sides to overcome on the continent. A run of draws put their hopes of reaching Russia 2018 in jeopardy, though - five in succession a Welsh record, spanning from the 2-2 draw in Vienna through to the 1-1 affair in Belgrade three months back. Yet on the face of it, each of their away points were more than credible.

7.09pmThe victory over Austria extended Wales's good run of form in competitive competition, which has seen them lose just one of their last 11 competitive matches - a 2-0 loss to Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016. The Dragons have also lost just one of their last 19 qualifiers, meanwhile, and even that was described as the "best defeat ever" by Gareth Bale; the setback away to Bosnia not enough to prevent the nation from reaching the Euros.

7.07pmIt is a result that may not have been fully deserved, with Austria dominating half of the match. A failure to take their chances cost them in the end, however, and the Dragons were able to snatch all three points thanks to a stunning debut goal from Woodburn. The Liverpool teen is the name being mentioned by those Wales supporters in Chisinau this evening, though he is made to wait for his first start as Coleman has opted to keep him in reserve.

7.05pmWales have a real chance to close the gap on top-two sides Serbia and Ireland this evening, then, having come through that difficult Austria test in the Welsh capital on Saturday. The Dragons were boosted heading into that match by Ireland's dropped points in Georgia - far from an easy place to go, as Wales may well find out in a month's time - and they took full advantage by closing the gap to just two points.

7.03pmWales boss Chris Coleman freshens up his side by making three changes. In come Hal Robson-Kanu, Andy King and the back-from-suspension Joe Allen, meaning a change in formation - four at the back compared to five. It is a similar story for minnows Moldova, who show four changes following on from their 3-0 loss at the hands of Group D leaders Serbia a few days back.

Hal Robson-Kanu of Wales celebrates scoring their second goal against Slovakia at Stade Matmut Atlantique on June 11, 2016© Getty Images


7.01pmFour changes made by boss Igor Dobrovolski in total from the 3-0 loss to group leaders Serbia on Saturday evening, with Cebotaru, Armas, Cojocari and Cociuc all making way. In their place come Rozgunic, Graur, Pascenco and the aforementioned Bordian, who will provide some experience in the backline. A tough night ahead for Moldova against a Wales side now full on confidence - will they be able to hold out for the full 90 minutes to snatch a point?

6.59pmSwitching attention to the home side, they have been boosted by the return of experienced defender Vitalie Bordian this evening, taking his place in a four-man backline. Ahead of him is a four-man midfield, while Alexandr Pascenco and Radu Ginsari are fielded in attack. Petru Racu and Alexandru Gatcan were big doubts in the build-up to the game due to injury, and both are absent from the 23-man squad.

6.57pmMOLDOVA TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Cebanu, Posmac, Epureanu, Bordian, Rozgoniuc, Graur, Ionita, Dedov, Anton, Pascenco, Ginsari

SUBS: Pascenco, Namasco, Armas, Carp, Cociuc, Cebotaru, Cojocari, Ivanov, Antoniuc, Platica, Ambros, Bugaiov


6.55pmThe other big news is that Ben Woodburn, the Liverpool teen who marked his international debut with a goal 261 seconds after coming off the bench, is overlooked for a starting spot. After making such an impressive impact against Austria, we will surely see the forward at some stage over the 90 minutes in Chisinau. Elsewhere, Neil Taylor is back in the squad after returning from an extended two-game ban, while Joe Ledley is again among the back-ups after struggling to find a new club.

6.53pmThose are two fairly predictable changes made by Coleman on the face of it, with Robson-Kanu giving them some pace in behind, while Allen was always expected to come straight back into the fold upon his return from suspension. The third alteration is a bigger call, though - Andy King coming in for Jazz Richards, meaning a four-man defence for the visitors. The Dragons have had so much joy with two wing-backs, though after a disappointing first half against Austria a change was needed.

6.51pmStarting with a look at the visiting team, manager Chris Coleman has decided to freshen things up slightly by making three changes to his starting lineup. One of those to come back into the fold is Joe Allen, who was missed in the slender win over Austria last time out due to suspension. The Stoke City midfielder replaces Dave Edwards in the centre of the park, while Hal Robson-Kanu comes in for Sam Vokes up front.

6.49pmWALES TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies; Allen, King; Bale, Ramsey, Lawrence; Robson-Kanu

SUBS: Ward, A.Davies, Lockyer, Taylor, Richards, Ampadu, Edwards, Evans, Ledley, Woodburn, Watkins, Vokes


6.47pmThis should be an away banker on the face of it, against the group's so-called whipping boys, though the Dragons have bad memories from their only previous visit to this part of the world back in 1994 - more on that a little later. There is no denying that Moldova are there for the taking tonight, though, and this could represent a good opportunity for Wales to get some goals on the board as goal difference could well come into the equation.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Moldova and Wales at the Zimbru Stadium. The Dragons are firmly back on track for a top-two finish in Group D thanks to their truly massive 1-0 victory over Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium a few days back, setting them up nicely for this encounter in Chisinau.

Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
