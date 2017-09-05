Live Commentary: Moldova vs. Wales

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Moldova and Wales at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.
The Dragons are strong favourites to pick up the three points required this evening to remain on course for a top-two finish in Group D.
Having picked up just two points during the current campaign and gone some four years since their last competitive win, the hosts are simply battling to climb off the foot of the table with three games to go.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
STARTING XI: Cebanu, Posmac, Epureanu, Bordian, Rozgoniuc, Graur, Ionita, Dedov, Anton, Pascenco, Ginsari
SUBS: Pascenco, Namasco, Armas, Carp, Cociuc, Cebotaru, Cojocari, Ivanov, Antoniuc, Platica, Ambros, Bugaiov
STARTING XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies; Allen, King; Bale, Ramsey, Lawrence; Robson-Kanu
SUBS: Ward, A.Davies, Lockyer, Taylor, Richards, Ampadu, Edwards, Evans, Ledley, Woodburn, Watkins, Vokes