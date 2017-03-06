All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.
Monday morning's headlines:
Report: Liverpool keen on Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret
Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in teenage Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to reports. Read more.
Report: RB Leipzig interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is said to be a transfer target for Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig. Read more.
Report: Everton manager Ronald Koeman scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is personally scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, according to a report. Read more.
Report: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on Paris Saint-Germain radar
Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge is said to be a transfer target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.
Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing up Burnley striker Andre Gray as his main summer transfer target. Read more.
Report: Juan Mata to extend Manchester United contract
Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports. Read more.
Report: Newcastle United interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire
Championship high-flyers Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire. Read more.
Report: Birmingham City interested in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson
Birmingham City are looking to rekindle their interest in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to a report. Read more.
Report: Manchester City want William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson
Manchester City are reportedly looking to spend £115m for a triple summer signing of William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson. Read more.
Antonio Conte planning £60m Kalidou Koulibaly swoop?
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could potentially make a £60m transfer swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer, according to a report in the press. Read more.
Jose Mourinho plotting summer move Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos?
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be plotting a summer move for Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos, according to a report in the press. Read more.