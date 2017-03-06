New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Daniel Sturridge, Wilfried Zaha, Andre Gray

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Monday, March 6, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Liverpool keen on Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret
Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in teenage Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to reports. Read more.

Report: RB Leipzig interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is said to be a transfer target for Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig. Read more.

Report: Everton manager Ronald Koeman scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen
​Everton manager Ronald Koeman is personally scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on Paris Saint-Germain radar
Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge is said to be a transfer target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing up Burnley striker Andre Gray as his main summer transfer target. Read more.

Report: Juan Mata to extend Manchester United contract
​Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire
Championship high-flyers Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire. Read more.

Report: Birmingham City interested in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson
Birmingham City are looking to rekindle their interest in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Manchester City want William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson
Manchester City are reportedly looking to spend £115m for a triple summer signing of William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson. Read more.

Antonio Conte planning £60m Kalidou Koulibaly swoop?
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could potentially make a £60m transfer swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Jose Mourinho plotting summer move Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos?
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be plotting a summer move for Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
