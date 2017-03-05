​Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Juan Mata is set to renew his contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has made 144 appearances for the Red Devils since his £37.1m move from Chelsea in 2014.

As he was sold by Jose Mourinho when he was at Stamford Bridge, Mata's Old Trafford future seemed in doubt when the Portuguese coach was appointed at Man United last summer.

However, the Daily Star suggests that the Spain international is happy at the club and eager to trigger a one-year extension to his current deal, which expires in 16 months.

Mata has scored six goals and contributed two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season, while he also helped his club win the EFL Cup in February.