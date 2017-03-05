New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Juan Mata to extend Manchester United contract

Juan Mata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
​Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Juan Mata is set to renew his contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has made 144 appearances for the Red Devils since his £37.1m move from Chelsea in 2014.

As he was sold by Jose Mourinho when he was at Stamford Bridge, Mata's Old Trafford future seemed in doubt when the Portuguese coach was appointed at Man United last summer.

However, the Daily Star suggests that the Spain international is happy at the club and eager to trigger a one-year extension to his current deal, which expires in 16 months.

Mata has scored six goals and contributed two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season, while he also helped his club win the EFL Cup in February.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho wants more clinical Man Utd
>
View our homepages for Juan Mata, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Juan Mata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Report: Juan Mata to extend Manchester United contract
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United must be more clinical at home'
Gallagher expects Ibrahimovic banTindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho eyeing move Varane, Kroos?Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stamp
Mings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspensionIbrahimovic denies intentional elbowMourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 