Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho challenges his side to be more clinical at Old Trafford having seen them held to a seventh home draw of the season.

The Red Devils have drawn a league-high seven games in front of their own fans so far this season, with their 20-goal tally at Old Trafford making them just the 13th-highest home scorers in the division.

Saturday saw another missed opportunity for United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Bournemouth, and Mourinho admits that it has been the same story far too many times already this term.

"The old story of create lots of chances but not score goals is an old story but applies perfectly to our football in these matches at home against Hull, Burnley, Bournemouth, Stoke," he told reporters.

"It is more of the same. We play well, we start well. We have one chance in the first minute, we have another in the third or fifth minute. We accumulate and the goalkeeper gets confidence. The goalkeeper is the man of the match and so on, and so on, and so on. It is more of the same.

"We need to score goals. Other teams with less chances, they score goals. Against Southampton in the (EFL Cup) final, I think with five chances we score three goals and (against Bournemouth) with more than 10, we score one goal."

United have now won just four of their last 11 home league games.