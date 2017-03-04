Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United must be more clinical at home'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho challenges his side to be more clinical at Old Trafford having seen them held to a seventh home draw of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that his side need to be more clinical at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have drawn a league-high seven games in front of their own fans so far this season, with their 20-goal tally at Old Trafford making them just the 13th-highest home scorers in the division.

Saturday saw another missed opportunity for United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Bournemouth, and Mourinho admits that it has been the same story far too many times already this term.

"The old story of create lots of chances but not score goals is an old story but applies perfectly to our football in these matches at home against Hull, Burnley, Bournemouth, Stoke," he told reporters.

"It is more of the same. We play well, we start well. We have one chance in the first minute, we have another in the third or fifth minute. We accumulate and the goalkeeper gets confidence. The goalkeeper is the man of the match and so on, and so on, and so on. It is more of the same.

"We need to score goals. Other teams with less chances, they score goals. Against Southampton in the (EFL Cup) final, I think with five chances we score three goals and (against Bournemouth) with more than 10, we score one goal."

United have now won just four of their last 11 home league games.

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
