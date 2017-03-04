Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that the club's top-four ambitions are not over yet despite their frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils had taken an early lead through Marcos Rojo in a controversial encounter at Old Trafford, before the Seasiders responded from the penalty spot in order to earn a valuable point on the road.

"The reality is we are losing too many points at home," Mourinho told reporters. "These matches at home against Hull, Burnley, Bournemouth, Stoke – it's more of the same.

"We play well, we start well, we have one chance in the first minute and another in the third or fifth minute. But then their goalkeeper gets confident and he is eventually the man of the match."

"Are we dead in relation to the top four?" No. We are not dead – there are matches to play, points to win, points to lose, points to fight for – but the reality is we are losing too many points at home.

"If you look at the points we've lost at home – all the matches where we draw – if you accumulate these points, you're thinking about 10 or 12 and, with these points we wouldn't just be speaking about the top four – we'd be speaking about the top two or the top one."

United currently occupy sixth spot in the league standings after 26 games played this campaign.