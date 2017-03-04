Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United's top-four ambitions not over yet'

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that the club's top-four ambitions are not over yet despite their frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth.
By , Reporter
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that this side's top-four hopes are not over despite their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had taken an early lead through Marcos Rojo in a controversial encounter at Old Trafford, before the Seasiders responded from the penalty spot in order to earn a valuable point on the road.

"The reality is we are losing too many points at home," Mourinho told reporters. "These matches at home against Hull, Burnley, Bournemouth, Stoke – it's more of the same.

"We play well, we start well, we have one chance in the first minute and another in the third or fifth minute. But then their goalkeeper gets confident and he is eventually the man of the match."

"Are we dead in relation to the top four?" No. We are not dead – there are matches to play, points to win, points to lose, points to fight for – but the reality is we are losing too many points at home.

"If you look at the points we've lost at home – all the matches where we draw – if you accumulate these points, you're thinking about 10 or 12 and, with these points we wouldn't just be speaking about the top four – we'd be speaking about the top two or the top one."

United currently occupy sixth spot in the league standings after 26 games played this campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United's top-four ambitions not over yet'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at Manchester United
Mourinho eyeing move Varane, Kroos?Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspensionIbrahimovic denies intentional elbow
Mourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'Team News: Wayne Rooney handed United startRashford motivated to win more trophiesMourinho: 'Finishing second achievable'Report: Mourinho plotting £35m Dier bid
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 