Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a transfer target for RB Leipzig, according to reports.

The German outfit are shock title contenders in the Bundesliga, sitting second in the table behind leaders Bayern Munich.

According to The Sun, Leipzig will hope to be in a position to offer Champions League football at the end of the season, which would be used as an incentive to sign Zaha.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly also been tracking Zaha's progress at Selhurst Park, while Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Zaha has made 24 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this season, netting five goals and registering eight assists.