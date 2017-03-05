New Transfer Talk header

Report: Birmingham City interested in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City are looking to rekindle their interest in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 19:29 UK

Birmingham City have reignited their interest in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to a report.

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his early career in non-league football before arriving at the Kassam Stadium via 18 months with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Johnson's performances for the League One side, plus five goals from out wide, have caught the attention of Gianfranco Zola, who is looking to strengthen his Championship outfit for next season.

Stoke City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers are also said to be in the hunt for Johnson, whose current side sit 10th in the third tier.

Oxford manager Michael Appleton looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge United and Oxford United at The Abbey Stadium on October 11, 2014
