Birmingham City have reignited their interest in Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to a report.

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his early career in non-league football before arriving at the Kassam Stadium via 18 months with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Johnson's performances for the League One side, plus five goals from out wide, have caught the attention of Gianfranco Zola, who is looking to strengthen his Championship outfit for next season.

Stoke City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers are also said to be in the hunt for Johnson, whose current side sit 10th in the third tier.