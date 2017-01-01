Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez appear on 'Arsenal plane'

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez appear on the side of a Gunners-themed airplane. Read more.

Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'

Torino president Urbano Cairo admits that a permanent deal for Manchester City's on-loan keeper Joe Hart is unlikely. Read more.

Marco van Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal

Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel signs a new deal keeping him with the Blues until 2019 and will spend the rest of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Read more.

Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?

Marseille are reportedly keen on signing Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas as they look to bring in high-profile names at the Stade Velodrome. Read more.

West Ham United target January move for Taulant Xhaka?

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka during the January transfer window. Read more.

Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists that on-loan striker Chris Martin will not be returning to parent club Derby County, despite making himself unavailable for selection. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion offer new deal to Saido Berahino?

West Bromwich Albion reportedly decide to offer Saido Berahino a new contract, despite his poor form over the last 18 months. Read more.

Paul Lambert: 'No room for sentiment in January'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that there will be no room for sentiment when he attempts to trim his squad during the January transfer window. Read more.

Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira?

Liverpool reportedly identify Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira as a potential transfer target. Read more.

Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva joins Charlton Athletic on loan deal

Charlton Athletic announce that they have completed a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva for the rest of the season. Read more.

Chelsea to launch bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on a reunion with midfielder Arturo Vidal, who now plays for Bayern Munich. Read more.