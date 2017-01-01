New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Mesut Ozil, Urbano Cairo, Marco van Ginkel

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 06:57 UK

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez appear on 'Arsenal plane'
Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez appear on the side of a Gunners-themed airplane. Read more.

Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'
Torino president Urbano Cairo admits that a permanent deal for Manchester City's on-loan keeper Joe Hart is unlikely. Read more.

Marco van Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal
Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel signs a new deal keeping him with the Blues until 2019 and will spend the rest of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Read more.

Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?
Marseille are reportedly keen on signing Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas as they look to bring in high-profile names at the Stade Velodrome. Read more.

West Ham United target January move for Taulant Xhaka?
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka during the January transfer window. Read more.

Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists that on-loan striker Chris Martin will not be returning to parent club Derby County, despite making himself unavailable for selection. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion offer new deal to Saido Berahino?
West Bromwich Albion reportedly decide to offer Saido Berahino a new contract, despite his poor form over the last 18 months. Read more.

Paul Lambert: 'No room for sentiment in January'
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that there will be no room for sentiment when he attempts to trim his squad during the January transfer window. Read more.

Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira?
Liverpool reportedly identify Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira as a potential transfer target. Read more.

Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva joins Charlton Athletic on loan deal
Charlton Athletic announce that they have completed a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva for the rest of the season. Read more.

Chelsea to launch bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal?
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on a reunion with midfielder Arturo Vidal, who now plays for Bayern Munich. Read more.

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version