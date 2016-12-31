Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2019.
The Blues have also confirmed that the 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan with PSV Eindhoven after he helped the Dutch outfit to the Eredivisie title during a loan spell last season.
Van Ginkel had originally been expected to return to PSV at the start of the season but suffered a knee injury and was forced to remain in London for his rehabilitation.
The Dutchman joined Chelsea in 2013 in an £8m deal from Vitesse, although he has only featured twice for the side in the Premier League as a substitute.
As well as his spell with PSV, Van Ginkel has also been farmed out to AC Milan and Stoke City.