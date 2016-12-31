New Transfer Talk header

Marco van Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal

Chelsea's Marco Van Ginkel in action against Malaysia XI on July 21, 2013
Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel signs a new deal keeping him with the Blues until 2019 and will spend the rest of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.
By , Editor
Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2019.

The Blues have also confirmed that the 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan with PSV Eindhoven after he helped the Dutch outfit to the Eredivisie title during a loan spell last season.

Van Ginkel had originally been expected to return to PSV at the start of the season but suffered a knee injury and was forced to remain in London for his rehabilitation.

The Dutchman joined Chelsea in 2013 in an £8m deal from Vitesse, although he has only featured twice for the side in the Premier League as a substitute.

As well as his spell with PSV, Van Ginkel has also been farmed out to AC Milan and Stoke City.

Atletico Madrid's Gabi and Marco van Ginkel of PSV Eindhoven battle for possession during the Champions League last-16 first leg on February 24, 2016
