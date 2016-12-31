West Bromwich Albion reportedly decide to offer Saido Berahino a new contract, despite his poor form over the last 18 months.

Saido Berahino has reportedly been offered a new contract by West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old has endured a hugely disappointing 18 months at The Hawthorns, scoring just four goals from 35 appearances in the Premier League since trying to push through a move away from the club.

However, according to The Sun, the Baggies are prepared to offer the striker a new deal which would triple his wages in a bid to avoid him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As it stands, Berahino can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England, entitling him to leave West Brom for nothing just months after they allegedly rejected offers in the region of £18m for his signature.

Stoke City and Crystal Palace have previously been linked with a big-money bid for the player.