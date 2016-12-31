New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion offer new deal to Saido Berahino?

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
West Bromwich Albion reportedly decide to offer Saido Berahino a new contract, despite his poor form over the last 18 months.
Saido Berahino has reportedly been offered a new contract by West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old has endured a hugely disappointing 18 months at The Hawthorns, scoring just four goals from 35 appearances in the Premier League since trying to push through a move away from the club.

However, according to The Sun, the Baggies are prepared to offer the striker a new deal which would triple his wages in a bid to avoid him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As it stands, Berahino can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England, entitling him to leave West Brom for nothing just months after they allegedly rejected offers in the region of £18m for his signature.

Stoke City and Crystal Palace have previously been linked with a big-money bid for the player.

expand