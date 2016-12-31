New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool reportedly identify Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira as a potential transfer target.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:03 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified Benfica stopper Andre Ferreira as the long-term solution to his problem with goalkeepers at Anfield.

Since Klopp moved to Merseyside last year, both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to establish themselves as the club's number-one stopper, with both making mistakes when given the opportunity by their manager.

That has resulted in Liverpool being linked with a number of goalkeepers, but according to A Bola they are keen on signing 20-year-old Ferreira.

He is yet to represent Benfica in a first-team game, but he is highly-rated by the Portuguese giants and is tied down to a contract until 2021.

If Liverpool were able to push through a deal, Ferreira may be loaned out to gain further experience with his game-time only stretching to action with Benfica 'B'.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Schmeichel not for sale'
