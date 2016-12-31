Liverpool reportedly identify Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira as a potential transfer target.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified Benfica stopper Andre Ferreira as the long-term solution to his problem with goalkeepers at Anfield.

Since Klopp moved to Merseyside last year, both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to establish themselves as the club's number-one stopper, with both making mistakes when given the opportunity by their manager.

That has resulted in Liverpool being linked with a number of goalkeepers, but according to A Bola they are keen on signing 20-year-old Ferreira.

He is yet to represent Benfica in a first-team game, but he is highly-rated by the Portuguese giants and is tied down to a contract until 2021.

If Liverpool were able to push through a deal, Ferreira may be loaned out to gain further experience with his game-time only stretching to action with Benfica 'B'.