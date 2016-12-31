New Transfer Talk header

Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino president Urbano Cairo admits that a permanent deal for Manchester City's on-loan keeper Joe Hart is unlikely.
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Torino president Urbano Cairo has admitted that it is unlikely that the club will sign goalkeeper Joe Hart on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Serie A outfit from Manchester City after being frozen out by Pep Guardiola, and is likely to be sold when he returns to England next summer.

Hart has become a firm favourite with fans of Torino - currently eighth in the Serie A table - but his currently weekly wage of £110,000 dwarfs what the side can realistically afford,

"We will enjoy Hart and cuddle him, but we know he's not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," Cairo told La Stampa.

"We'll see what we're going to do in June."

Liverpool, Leicester City and West Ham United are all believed to be interested in making a move for Hart next season.

