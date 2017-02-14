Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing bid for Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to lure Anthony Martial from Manchester United in the summer with the promise of regular first-team football, according to a report.

Manchester City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico Madrid duo'

A report claims that Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez are on the radar of Manchester City, who are willing to splash out £40m to sign the pair.

Federico Fernandez close to signing new Swansea City deal

Federico Fernandez says that he intends to extend his contract at Swansea City in the near future, having seen a bid turned down from an unnamed club last month.

Report: Sunderland interested in Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien

Sunderland are reportedly tracking Nice and France Under-21 midfielder Wylan Cyprien with a view to a summer bid.

Lee Evans signs Wolverhampton Wanderers contract extension until 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Lee Evans signs a new deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2020.

Juventus chief confident of tying down Paulo Dybala to new deal

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta tell supporters 'not to worry' over the future of Paulo Dybala, as a new contract will likely be signed later this month.

Coventry City bring in former Everton striker Yakubu on short-term deal

Much-travelled striker Yakubu earns a short-term contract with League One strugglers Coventry City after impressing during his trial spell.

Report: Ross Barkley unsure whether to commit to new Everton contract

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is stalling on a new deal at Goodison Park and looking to weigh up his options at the end of the season, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola unsure of Sergio Aguero future at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola admits that he cannot say for certain whether Sergio Aguero will remain at Manchester City past the end of the season or not.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives little away on Manchester United future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that "nothing is done" with regards to his Manchester United future, but hints at having fulfilled the criteria needed to extend his contract.