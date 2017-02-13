Much-travelled striker Yakubu earns a short-term contract with League One strugglers Coventry City after impressing during his trial spell.

League One strugglers Coventry City have completed the signing of free agent Yakubu on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who boasts over 400 senior appearances and 170 goals in his career to date, has been without a club since leaving

Turkish side Kayserispor last year.

Yakubu has been on trial with Coventry for the past week with the view of a short-term deal, and the former Everton and Middlesbrough striker has done enough to impress manager Russell Slade.

"We're pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record," Slade told the club's official website.

"His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and will act as a superb role model for the younger players.

"He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we'll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season."

Yakubu, capped 57 times at international level with Nigeria, has also previously represented Portsmouth, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Reading.