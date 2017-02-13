New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico Madrid duo'

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez are on the radar of Manchester City, who are willing to splash out £40m to sign the pair.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 21:14 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly targeted a £40m summer move for Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez.

Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of the hot prospects and is even willing to offload Sergio Aguero in the opposite direction to broker a deal.

According to The Sun, City have been keeping tabs on the siblings for the past six months with a view to making a big-money bid at the end of the season.

It is claimed that the Premier League side decided against bringing in Lucas and Theo last summer after splashing out around £175m on new signings in Guardiola's first transfer window at the helm.

A City source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Pep remains hot on the trail of the pair. He is a big fan of them and has been keeping an eye out.

"There was interest last summer. Pep has sent his best man to have a closer look at them. There is a feeling that Atletico reckon they could use this as leverage should Kun decide to leave at the end of the season."

Centre-half Lucas - recently arrested over domestic abuse allegations - has featured 17 times for Atletico this season, while brother Theo plays at left-back and has spent the campaign on loan with Copa del Rey finalists Alaves.

Head coach Diego Pablo Simeone of Atletico de Madrid claps during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Astana at Vicente Calderon stadium on October 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.
Read Next:
Marin confirms Man City double bid
>
View our homepages for Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico Madrid duo'
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola unsure of Sergio Aguero future at Manchester City
Wilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaCaballero: 'City will not give up on title'Ronaldinho: 'Jesus can become world's best player'Man City keen on French defending duo?Kompany: 'Man City on right track'
Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Man City'Man City 'prepare world-record Alli bid'Man City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'Hammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico Madrid duo'
 General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium pitch and grandstands prior to start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie on October 27, 2013
Vicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey final between Barcelona, Alaves
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone: 'We have lost our consistency'
Atletico: 'Gimenez has muscle infection'Man United need CL football to sign Griezmann?Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"Result: Barcelona edge into Copa del Rey finalTeam News: Neymar misses out for Barcelona
Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCerezo hints at new Torres dealAtletico would "love" Costa returnGriezmann advisor: 'United move ideal'Simeone praises two-goal Fernando Torres
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand