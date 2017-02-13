A report claims that Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez are on the radar of Manchester City, who are willing to splash out £40m to sign the pair.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly targeted a £40m summer move for Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez.

Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of the hot prospects and is even willing to offload Sergio Aguero in the opposite direction to broker a deal.

According to The Sun, City have been keeping tabs on the siblings for the past six months with a view to making a big-money bid at the end of the season.

It is claimed that the Premier League side decided against bringing in Lucas and Theo last summer after splashing out around £175m on new signings in Guardiola's first transfer window at the helm.

A City source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Pep remains hot on the trail of the pair. He is a big fan of them and has been keeping an eye out.

"There was interest last summer. Pep has sent his best man to have a closer look at them. There is a feeling that Atletico reckon they could use this as leverage should Kun decide to leave at the end of the season."

Centre-half Lucas - recently arrested over domestic abuse allegations - has featured 17 times for Atletico this season, while brother Theo plays at left-back and has spent the campaign on loan with Copa del Rey finalists Alaves.