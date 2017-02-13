Ronaldinho believes that Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus can succeed Lionel Messi and Neymar as the world's best player.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in three starts since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in January, dislodging star striker Sergio Aguero from the club's starting XI in the process.

However, former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho believes that his Brazilian compatriot can go on to even greater things, eventually taking over from Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, and also thinks that he is ready to compete in the Champions League despite his young years.

"Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus," Ronaldinho told The Mirror. "Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world. At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen.

"You look at Gabriel and he has no fear at all. He just wants to play and show what he can do. He will put in big ­performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and all the other top teams in England.

"I'm pleased he has been named in the Champions League squad and I think he should play, he is full of confidence. Ronaldo, Kaka, myself and, more recently, Neymar were playing at the highest level at a young age. Gabriel is in that ­category."

Jesus's Man City contract lasts until 2021.