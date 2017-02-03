Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is reportedly arrested over the alleged assault of his girlfriend.

The 20-year-old was detained by police at 2.30am in Spain on Friday after his girlfriend sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, according to Goal.com.

It has been reported in Spain that Hernandez's partner, whose injuries are not life-threatening, has not yet filed an official complaint because she intends to consult her options with a lawyer beforehand.

The France Under-21 international is reportedly expected to attend a hearing in the district of Majadahonda in Madrid later today.

Hernandez, who made his first-team debut for Atletico in 2014 after coming through the ranks, has made 11 appearances so far this season.