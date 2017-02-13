Pep Guardiola says that he is "so happy" to see Jack Wilshere back playing regular football with Bournemouth after years of niggling injury issues.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a big fan of Jack Wilshere, claiming that the "quality" Arsenal midfielder can still go on to become one of the Premier League's top performers.

The England international truly burst onto the scene six years ago with a memorable individual display against Guardiola's Barcelona, more than holding his own in the Champions League last-16 tie when up against Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Wilshere's career has stagnated a little since then due to a string of injury issues, but a season-long loan move to Bournemouth has worked wonders as he has started 17 league games and shown signs of his best form.

Guardiola is hoping to see the 25-year-old up close when Man City travel to face Bournemouth on Monday evening, and feels that the midfielder can soon re-establish himself as one of the best players in the English top flight.

"I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal," he told reporters. "He left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries.

"He's lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He's quality, he's smart and has the quality on the ball. He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding midfielder to attack central defenders - it's not easy to do that.

"He's a little bit like [Mousa] Dembele at Tottenham. They have quality to pass, pass, pass and then immediately destroy the defensive structures. I'm so happy he's back and he's playing regularly. Hopefully on Monday he can play."

Wilshere admits that he is still "not sure" about his long-term Arsenal future, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium due to expire next year.