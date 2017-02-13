New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing bid for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial finds an equaliser during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© AFP
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to lure Anthony Martial from Manchester United in the summer with the promise of regular first-team football, according to a report.
Monday, February 13, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's uncertain future at Manchester United and could be tempted to make an official bid in the summer.

The France international has faced criticism from boss Jose Mourinho this season and was told to up his performances if he wanted to nail down a regular starting spot.

Martial was given another opportunity to impress in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend, though, taking his chance with both hands by scoring one and setting up the other to earn plenty of plaudits.

Prior to that, the 21-year-old - who is one goal away from setting United back a further £8.5m due to a payment clause in his contract - failed to feature in the previous three league games.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are aware of Martial's situation and are prepared to offer him a summer escape, two years after being beaten to his signature by Premier League rivals United.

Martial scored 17 goals in his maiden campaign in English football, but he has been in and out of the side this term and has just seven goals so far in all competitions.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
