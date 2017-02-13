Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to lure Anthony Martial from Manchester United in the summer with the promise of regular first-team football, according to a report.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's uncertain future at Manchester United and could be tempted to make an official bid in the summer.

The France international has faced criticism from boss Jose Mourinho this season and was told to up his performances if he wanted to nail down a regular starting spot.

Martial was given another opportunity to impress in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend, though, taking his chance with both hands by scoring one and setting up the other to earn plenty of plaudits.

Prior to that, the 21-year-old - who is one goal away from setting United back a further £8.5m due to a payment clause in his contract - failed to feature in the previous three league games.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are aware of Martial's situation and are prepared to offer him a summer escape, two years after being beaten to his signature by Premier League rivals United.

Martial scored 17 goals in his maiden campaign in English football, but he has been in and out of the side this term and has just seven goals so far in all competitions.