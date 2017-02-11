Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Watford
Mata (32'), Martial (60')
Valencia (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Jose Mourinho: 'Anthony Martial has worked harder than ever recently'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho heaps praise on young forward Anthony Martial following his contribution to the club's 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has praised the work of Anthony Martial following his contribution to the team's 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League.

Martial was handed a rare starting chance by Mourinho and he repaid his manager by scoring one and setting up another for Juan Mata, as the Red Devils ended their three-game drawing streak at Old Trafford in the league.

"People sometimes forget that these teams like Watford and Stoke have very good players. I looked at this team and these players were in Italy when I was in Italy for Napoli, Inter, Lazio. These are top players," said Mourinho, according to BBC Sport.

"In the first half the football was fabulous. The fans got behind the team just before we scored the goal because we were phenomenal. When I got the job they were saying at Manchester United you need to play the football in a certain way and I agree. You cannot play a counterattacking style, but then you have to analyse the situation.

"Martial deserves the chance. He has worked harder than ever in the last two weeks in the way I like - silence but hard."

Mourinho's United side are now unbeaten in 16 league games.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mata: 'United going in right direction'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Anthony Martial, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Watford - as it happened
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Anthony Martial has worked harder than ever recently'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Result: Anthony Martial stars in Manchester United's victory over Watford
Mata: 'United going in right direction'Team News: Martial, Blind in for UnitedMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'Mata: 'De Gea relaxed at Man United'
Conte brushes off Willian exit rumoursMourinho rules out major summer changesMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testMourinho "convinced" of Ibrahimovic stayConte: 'Six teams still in title race'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Watford News
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Watford - as it happened
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Anthony Martial has worked harder than ever recently'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Result: Anthony Martial stars in Manchester United's victory over Watford
Mata: 'United going in right direction'Team News: Martial, Blind in for UnitedMazzarri wants Tom Cleverley stayMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testPreview: Man Utd vs. Watford
Mazzarri hopes to get best out of NiangIghalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effortMazzarri: 'Time for Watford to become ruthless'Result: Deeney, Niang help Watford into top half
> Watford Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand