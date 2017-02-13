Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is now one goal away from hitting 25 for the club, which is enough to trigger an £8.5m payment to former side AS Monaco.

The Red Devils paid an initial £36m up front for the France international in the summer of 2015, making him the most expensive teenager in world football.

A number of clauses were written into his contract at the time, however, with each milestone triggering a fresh payment from United to Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

One of those clauses will see United hand over close to an eight-figure sum once Martial hits his 25th competitive goal for the club - Saturday's strike against Watford taking him within one of that tally.

Martial, who has started 16 games in all competitions this season, could set United back around £63m in all should he hit each milestone.