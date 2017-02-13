Anthony Martial one goal from triggering £8.5m payment clause

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is now one goal away from hitting 25 for the club, which is enough to trigger an £8.5m payment to former side AS Monaco.
Anthony Martial's next goal for Manchester United will set the club back £8.5m as part of the clause inserted into his contract when joining from AS Monaco.

The Red Devils paid an initial £36m up front for the France international in the summer of 2015, making him the most expensive teenager in world football.

A number of clauses were written into his contract at the time, however, with each milestone triggering a fresh payment from United to Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

One of those clauses will see United hand over close to an eight-figure sum once Martial hits his 25th competitive goal for the club - Saturday's strike against Watford taking him within one of that tally.

Martial, who has started 16 games in all competitions this season, could set United back around £63m in all should he hit each milestone.

Monaco's Portuguese midfielder Silva Bernardo celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice (OGC Nice) vs Monaco (ASM) on february 20, 2015
