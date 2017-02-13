New Transfer Talk header

Federico Fernandez close to signing new Swansea City deal

Swansea player Federico Fernandez in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Federico Fernandez says that he intends to extend his contract at Swansea City in the near future, having seen a bid turned down from an unnamed club last month.
Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez has revealed that he intends to sign a new contract at the Liberty Stadium within the next week.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins claimed at the weekend that the 37-year-old was the subject of a big-money bid from an unnamed club Premier League club in January, along with two other players.

Fernandez, an £8m signing from Napoli in 2014, is happy to remain in South Wales and will not waste any time in penning fresh terms.

"Probably in the next week I will sign a new contract," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "They said I was very important for the team. They are confident in me. The offers came in, the club said no and I am happy to stay."

Fernandez has started 14 Premier League games for Swansea this season, including the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday that helped the Welsh outfit climb four points clear of danger.

