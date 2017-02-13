Federico Fernandez says that he intends to extend his contract at Swansea City in the near future, having seen a bid turned down from an unnamed club last month.

Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez has revealed that he intends to sign a new contract at the Liberty Stadium within the next week.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins claimed at the weekend that the 37-year-old was the subject of a big-money bid from an unnamed club Premier League club in January, along with two other players.

Fernandez, an £8m signing from Napoli in 2014, is happy to remain in South Wales and will not waste any time in penning fresh terms.

"Probably in the next week I will sign a new contract," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "They said I was very important for the team. They are confident in me. The offers came in, the club said no and I am happy to stay."

Fernandez has started 14 Premier League games for Swansea this season, including the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday that helped the Welsh outfit climb four points clear of danger.