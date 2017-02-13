New Transfer Talk header

Report: Sunderland interested in Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien

Lorient's French forward Giani Bruno (L) vies with Lens' French midfielder Wylan Cyprien during the French football match between Lens and Lorient on April 12, 2015
Sunderland are reportedly tracking Nice and France Under-21 midfielder Wylan Cyprien with a view to a summer bid.
Sunderland have expressed an interest in Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien, according to reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Eaglets last summer from Lens and has played in all 25 Ligue 1 games for the club so far, contributing six goals and three assists.

According to talkSPORT, Cyprien's performances have piqued the interest of the Black Cats, who are keeping an eye on the Guadeloupe-born player with a view to making a bid at the end of the season.

However, the report adds that any Sunderland move will be dependent upon the club retaining their Premier League status come May.

Cyprien, a France Under-21 player, was previously said to be on the radar of Southampton.

