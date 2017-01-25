A Bastia supporter receives a stadium ban after admitting to hurling racial abuse at Mario Balotelli.

A Bastia supporter has received a stadium ban for racially abusing Nice forward Mario Balotelli.

The French Football League began an investigation after the former Liverpool striker reported being subjected to "monkey chants" when the teams met in Ligue 1.

A man in his 40s has since come forward and admitted to the offence, receiving an immediate ban from Bastia's Stade de Furiani for his actions, reports BBC Sport.

"Regretting his attitude and aware of the repercussions, this person responded to our appeal and came to the stadium on Tuesday," said the club in a statement.

"Acknowledging he was responsible for the incriminating chants, he has been notified of the deactivation of his season ticket along with a general ban from the Stade de Furiani."

Balotelli has scored 10 goals in 15 matches since swapping the English Premier League for the French top flight.