Report: Ross Barkley unsure whether to commit to new Everton contract

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is stalling on a new deal at Goodison Park and looking to weigh up his options at the end of the season, according to reports.
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has opted to delay putting pen to paper on a new contract as he considers his future at Goodison Park, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who has played 26 games so far this campaign under new boss Ronald Koeman, will have only one year left on his current deal at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Star, Barkley is unhappy with being publicly criticised by Koeman in the press and is unsure whether he wants to continue playing under the Dutchman.

The England international is reported to be weighing up his options at the end of the season and interest from rival Premier League clubs is likely to increase in the highly-rated player.

Barkley is said to be on the radar of both Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

