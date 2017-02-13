New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pep Guardiola unsure of Sergio Aguero future at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola admits that he cannot say for certain whether Sergio Aguero will remain at Manchester City past the end of the season or not.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is unsure if striker Sergio Aguero will still be at Manchester City after this season.

The Argentine striker has netted 18 goals this season but has found himself on the bench for the last few games as new signing Gabriel Jesus has taken his place in the starting XI.

Speculation is raging over Aguero's future at the Etihad, with reports suggesting that 28-year-old is looking to depart Man City and linking him with a number of clubs around the world.

Asked by Sky Sports News if he feared that the striker might leave in the summer, Guardiola said: "At the end of the season I don't know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to remain, but I don't know what is going to happen. Even in my career I didn't know what would happen at the end of the season."

When asked why Aguero might feel unsure of his future, the Spaniard replied: "I don't think he feels that way. Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don't want to sell him, I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.

"The reason he's not played the last two games is because Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have played amazing. That's the only reason why. He remains a top player and an important one for us to achieve our goals. I don't have doubts about that."

Aguero, who is contracted to 2020, has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Man City'
>
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola unsure of Sergio Aguero future at Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Manchester City'
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Manchester City 'prepare world-record Dele Alli bid'
Ronaldinho: 'Jesus can become world's best player'Man City keen on French defending duo?Kompany: 'Man City on right track'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Man City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'
Hammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?Caballero: 'First-choice role makes me feel alive'Seaman: 'Hart exit from Man City was a shock'Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version