Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Dejan Lovren expecting to sign new Liverpool contract this month

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren reveals that he expects to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract within the next month. Read more.

Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth want permanent Jack Wilshere deal'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe reiterates his desire to sign Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis at the end of the season. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe: 'Paris Saint-Germain an attractive club'

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe describes Paris Saint-Germain as one of the "greatest clubs in Europe", and hints that he would be open to joining the Parisians. Read more.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen unsure of Barcelona future

Marc-Andre ter Stegen casts doubt on his Barcelona future by admitting that he is unsure if he will stay at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. Read more.

Report: Troy Deeney a summer target for West Bromwich Albion

Watford captain Troy Deeney is reportedly a £20m target for West Bromwich Albion, which would make him the club's record signing if a deal goes through. Read more.

Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a summer move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye in an attempt to shore up their defensive frailties. Read more.

Eden Hazard hints at Chelsea stay amid links to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard stresses that he is not focusing on talk of a switch to Real Madrid as he remains under contract with Chelsea for another three years. Read more.

Liverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for James Rodriguez'

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez is reportedly wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are ready to pounce on his uncertain future at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Newcastle United 'plotting £12m summer bid for Harry Maguire'

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will attempt to sign Harry Maguire from Hull City in the summer for a fee of £12m, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Darren Fletcher offered new deal by West Bromwich Albion

Darren Fletcher is reportedly offered a contract with West Bromwich Albion to keep him at the club until 2019, with his current deal due to expire this summer. Read more.

Premier League trio chasing AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma?

AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, who are all prepared to spend big to sign him. Read more.

Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to reject fresh terms at Arsenal and join a new club in the summer, with West Ham United said to be prepared to offer up to £30m. Read more.