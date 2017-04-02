Eden Hazard stresses that he is not focusing on talk of a switch to Real Madrid as he remains under contract with Chelsea for another three years.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has dropped yet another hint that he intends to remain at the club beyond the end of the season, despite Real Madrid's reported interest.

The Belgium international is involved in the biggest transfer saga of the summer, being linked with a record £100m switch to the Bernabeu after returning to his best form with Chelsea this campaign.

Hazard gave Blues fans hope that he will stay at Stamford Bridge when revealing last week that his kids are "very settled" in London, while boss Antonio Conte also suggested that a new deal could be struck.

Asked by Belgian channel Play Sports for an update on his future, the 26-year-old joked: "Why do you want to put me in s**t? I am very well here. I have stuff to finish this year. I have a contract until 2020. Voila, for now I'm here.

"There is nothing to say [on my future]. I take it game by game. I try to play as much as possible. That's it."

Hazard is on course to win the PFA Player of the Year award for a second time in three years this season, having played a direct role in 16 Premier League goals for league leaders Chelsea.