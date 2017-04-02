Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will attempt to sign Harry Maguire from Hull City in the summer for a fee of £12m, according to a report.

Rafael Benitez is reportedly looking to bring Hull City defender Harry Maguire to Newcastle United in a £12m deal if his side secures promotion to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the top flight for a struggling Tigers side this term, leading to talk of a call-up to the England national side.

Maguire, recently linked with a summer switch to Everton, is said to be among Benitez's top transfer targets as he prepares for the Magpies' first season back in the big time.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Benitez is prepared to splash out a large sum on a player that could well be plying his trade in the Championship come the start of next season, and will mould the versatile defender into a leader-type player.

Maguire, previously on Newcastle's radar before joining City in 2014, has made 23 league appearances for the Tigers this season and featured a further seven times in cup competitions.